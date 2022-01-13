Pregnant Kylie Jenner Just Reached a Major Instagram Milestone

Watch : Clues Kylie Jenner Gave BIRTH to Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner!

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, hit a major milestone by becoming the first woman in the world to hit over 300 million followers on Instagram, per People. Alongside the achievement, she is also the most-followed woman on Instagram, a title that was previously held by both Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

Mom Kris Jenner did not let her accomplishment go uncelebrated. "I'm so proud of my girl @KylieJenner!!" she wrote on Jan. 13, alongside a headline of the news. "You are beautiful inside and out and have the most amazing heart! Keep on reaching for the stars and inspiring us with all you do!! I love you my angel."

In terms of followers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star only trails behind Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (389 million followers) and the official Instagram account (461 million followers) on the entire social media platform.

But Kylie's big sisters aren't too far behind her. Kim Kardashian is the closest to Kylie with over 279 million followers to her name, while Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner each have 212 million followers of their very own. Just behind the pair is Kourtney Kardashian, who currently has 159 million followers.