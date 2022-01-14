20/20 Preview: Mallory Beach's Parents Open Up About the Death of Their Daughter

Watch : ABC's "20/20" Dives Into the Death of Mallory Beach

Mallory Beach's parents are ready to discuss the night of her death.

As the story develops on the Murdaugh family murders and the alleged financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh, 20/20 spoke to the parents of Mallory, who was involved in a boating accident with Alex's son Paul Murdaugh in 2019, that left the 19-year-old girl dead. In an E! News exclusive clip, Renee and Phillip Beach open up about their experiences that night and the loss of their daughter.

"I got a call from my mom to ask if Mallory was home with me and I told her no," Renee recalls in the clip. "And she just said there had been a boat accident."

As the clip continues, Phillip shares, "I got a phone call from Mallory's mom saying there had been an accident and she was frantic. I hung up the phone and said, 'No God, not my child.'"

Renee continued stating that, as a baby, Mallory was "very head strong," "was always a people person" and "was the child that had to be near you all the time."

"She followed me everywhere I went," Phillip added. "She wanted to do what I did. She could be a lady when she needed to be a lady and she could be a tom boy, so to speak. She loved hunting and fishing."