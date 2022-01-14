Inside Amazing Race Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington's Adventurous Honeymoon

Having already conquered the ultimate race around the world, a more standard honeymoon would have been a massive U-turn for Amazing Race season 32 champs Will Jardell and James Wallington.
So a month after their Dec. 3 New Orleans vows, the travel content creators hopped aboard the Santa Cruz II for its maiden voyage and Hurtigruten Expeditions' first-ever departure in the Galapagos.
"After our experience on The Amazing Race, this type of honeymoon feels very on brand for us!" Wallington said of the trip that took them from Ecuador's capital city of Quito to roughly 600 miles west for a week of kayaking, hiking, swimming and exploring in the same spot Charles Darwin once made his groundbreaking discoveries. "It's been incredibly active but at the same time has a healthy balance of relaxation."
Plus, for the sustainability-focused duo—who met in 2014 on the set of America's Next Top Model, where Wallington was working and Jardell was smizing his way to a second place finish—the fact that the trip was carbon-neutral was a huge draw.
"We've always been passionate about eco-friendly and sustainable tourism," noted Wallington. "It's very important to us because we love this planet and its endless travel opportunities, so we want to make sure we do our part to protect it all while continuing to experience its natural wonders!"
Days in, the couple, who got engaged after crossing the finish line back in 2018, were already raving about spying many of the archipelago's natural wildlife. "We've been able to see sea lions everywhere we go, land and marine iguanas, red- and blue-footed boobies, and many other species," said Jardell. Long having been drawn to the spot, "It's a dream being able to experience the beauty in person," he continued. "It's hard to put into words, and no picture can do it justice."
And yet they tried, the newlyweds sharing their favorite snaps from the nine-day trip with E! News.