Inside Amazing Race Winners Will Jardell and James Wallington's Adventurous Honeymoon

Having already conquered the ultimate race around the world, a more standard honeymoon would have been a massive U-turn for Amazing Race season 32 champs Will Jardell and James Wallington.

So a month after their Dec. 3 New Orleans vows, the travel content creators hopped aboard the Santa Cruz II for its maiden voyage and Hurtigruten Expeditions' first-ever departure in the Galapagos.

"After our experience on The Amazing Race, this type of honeymoon feels very on brand for us!" Wallington said of the trip that took them from Ecuador's capital city of Quito to roughly 600 miles west for a week of kayaking, hiking, swimming and exploring in the same spot Charles Darwin once made his groundbreaking discoveries. "It's been incredibly active but at the same time has a healthy balance of relaxation."

Plus, for the sustainability-focused duo—who met in 2014 on the set of America's Next Top Model, where Wallington was working and Jardell was smizing his way to a second place finish—the fact that the trip was carbon-neutral was a huge draw.