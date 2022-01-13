Brittany Cartwright Reveals Where She & Jax Taylor Stand With Randall Emmett After Lala Kent Breakup

Brittany Cartwright is drawing a line in the sand.
The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed she's "team Lala all the way" during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 13, referring to her former co-star Lala Kent, who split from fiancée Randall Emmett over his alleged infidelity in Oct. 2021.
"I feel for her for everything she's going through," Brittany said during the exclusive chat. "She's an incredible mom."
The reality TV personalities are good friends, but the same could be said for Brittany's husband Jax Taylor and Randall.
"Jax and Randall were super close," Brittany continued. "I'm not really sure exactly what's going on with them, but let me just say I'm team Lala. I hope the best for her and Ocean and their entire family."
Ocean is the former couple's 10-month-old daughter, who they're continuing to co-parent after Lala ended their engagement last year. In fact, as Lala revealed on the Jan. 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she only communicates with Randall when it "has just to do with Ocean."
On that same episode of WWHL, Lala elaborated on the reason behind their split, telling host Andy Cohen that it wasn't because of a one-time fling but what she claimed were several instances of Randall's cheating.
"This has been going on for quite some time," Lala said. "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many."
"There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it," Lala later added. "So Ocean is the main focus and that's how we communicate. If it doesn't have to do with her, then, you know, I have no desire to communicate with that person."
Brittany and Jax have a son the same age as Ocean, Cruz Michael Cauchi, who they welcomed in April 2021.
"He's the sweetest, cutest little thing I've ever seen," Brittany gushed on Daily Pop. "I just love him so much. I can't even express how much I love him. It's incredible."
Jax is apparently just as excited to be a parent, as Brittany revealed, "He's with us 24/7. We don't even have a babysitter."
When the Bravo star isn't bonding with Cruz, you can likely find her in the gym. She recently partnered with Jenny Craig in an effort to shed her baby weight—something that hasn't been easy for several reasons.
"It's definitely hard to be judged because I feel like a lot of people are used to seeing me as a stick skinny little thing like whenever I was on Vanderpump Rules," Brittany explained. "My body just did this amazing thing, created a human being and he's absolutely wonderful. But my postpartum weight loss journey is different than some of my cast mates' and friends' and everything, so I feel like I've gotten judged a lot harder for that, but I feel like I'm kicking butt, too."
Plus, before she was pregnant, Brittany said she gained "the quarantine 19."
"And then my pregnancy, I was very sick, but I also retained a lot of water and gained a bunch of weight," she added. "I had been trying and trying and trying to lose it, and it hasn't happened as fast as I thought it was. So now with this partnership with Jenny Craig, I've only been on the program for one week and I've already lost seven pounds, which is insane."
Above all else, she hopes that the partnership will "motivate other women" like her.
"I know so many people have postpartum weight loss journeys exactly like mine where it is not as easy and you just might need a little bit more help," Brittany said. "But also, we are beautiful and we just did something incredible, so take your time!"
She continued, "I had my ups and downs but at the end of the day, I created the best thing I've ever seen in my life, my son. That's what's most important."
