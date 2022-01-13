Olivia Rodrigo, Emily Ratajkowski & More Celebs Are Proving Faux Fur is the Way to Go

We rounded up everything you need to look luxe on a budget!

By Emily Spain Jan 13, 2022
E-Comm: Celeb Faux Fur TrendInstagram; Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

It's gettin' cold in herre, so we're putting on many layers of clothes!

If you're feeling cool, calm and collected as temperatures continue to drop across the country, we bow to you. For those who are looking for ways to stay cozy without sacrificing style, we've got you covered!

Although faux fur is nothing new, we're seeing celebs like Olivia Rodrigo, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski wear the winter staple in the coolest ways this season. From fur-trimmed coats that are giving early 2000s vibes to plush animal print hats and cozy accessories, you can look luxe even when it's freezing outside.

Below, we rounded up 11 faux fur pieces that will help upgrade any outfit on any budget!

How It Girls Are Styling Trends in New York vs Los Angeles

Spice Faux Fur Posh Scarf

If wealthy grandma is your aesthetic or if you're looking for a luxe accessory for your après-ski fit, this scarf is for you.

$60
$49
Amazon

Collusion Faux Fur Jacket in brown

This faux fur jacket is giving early 2000s, and we're here for it. You can't say it wouldn't make for the cutest Instagram picture!

$80
ASOS

Roxxi Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Faux fur hats are having a moment! You can dress them up or down while protecting your mane from the harsh weather.

$29
Urban Outfitters

Faux Fur Claw Hair Clip Set

These furry claw clips are so fun! They're perfect for keeping hair out of your face and making the most out of a bad hair day.

$32
Anthropologie

Northern Faux Fur Trim Boot

Brave snowy streets on your daily commute in style with these faux fur trim boots

$130
$90
Nordstrom

QZUnique Plush Bucket Bag

How fun is this plush bucket bag? It will fit all of your must-haves while upgrading your look.

$60
Amazon

h:ours Kona Jacket

This zebra jacket is a great way to spice up an all black outfit!

$228
Revolve

Women's Fluffy Long Sleeve V-Neck Cropped Knit Cardigan

We are obsessed with this fur-trimmed knit cardigan! Plus, you can't beat the price.

$11-$43
Amazon

Faux Fur Collar

You don't have to spend a lot or invest in a nice faux fur coat to look like a million bucks. This $15 faux fur collar will elevate any blouse or denim jacket.

$29
$15
Urban Outfitters

Valpeak Faux Fur Collar

Going somewhere cold soon? This faux fur collar will keep you warm and looking fashionable.

$20
Amazon

River Island Faux Fur Vest

This faux fur vest is in our cart, awaiting our credit card info! It's a great piece to have on-hand during the winter months.

$150
Nordstrom

Ready for more fashionable finds? Check out these must-haves for a Cold Girl Winter!

