Cheer Reveals How Jerry Harris' Accusers Were Empowered to Come Forward

Watch : Netflix's "Cheer" Season 2: Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris

Cheer is giving Jerry Harris' accusers a platform to share their story.

In the first season of Cheer, viewers fell in love with Jerry, a bright and bubbly Navarro cheerleader who overcame adversity and made it Daytona, Fla. He was seen as the go-to person for a pep talk, cheering up others when they were struggling with getting through their day.

But in September 2020, people's views of Jerry were suddenly altered by the news that he was the subject of an FBI investigation. USA Today reported at the time that the FBI was looking into claims that Jerry solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

In December 2020, Harris pleaded not guilty to seven sex charges. His attorney previously said in a statement, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed."