Will Arnett Announces Murderville: An Improv Murder Mystery Comedy Series

We have some new killngs on our hands. On Jan. 13, Netflix announced new mystery comedy series, Murderville. Check out the details here.

Now this is one show we're dying to see.

On Jan. 13, Netflix announced a new comedy series, Murderville, starring Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden and Phillip Smithey. With Krister Johnson as showrunner and Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff as directors, the show, based on BBC3 series Murder in Successville, follows celebrity guests as they completely improvise their way through an otherwise scripted murder mystery. 

And with hilarious guest stars like Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch and Sharon Stone? We're getting excited.

The six-episode series, which premieres Feb. 3, follows Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett) for which "every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner," Netflix shared in the series description. But here's the killer twist: The guest star doesn't have the script. "They have no idea what's about to happen to them," continued the streamer. "Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer."

Arnett took to Instagram on Thursday morning to announce the news. 

"Hey gang, Will Arnett here," he says in the clip. "And you know if I'm making a video, it's pretty serious." 

After explaining how the show works, he continues, "It's a lot of fun and sometimes they guess right and sometimes they guess wrong."

Will Arnett and the gang be able to solve the murder mysteries? Find out when Murderville premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix

