Queen Elizabeth II Strips Prince Andrew of Military Affiliations, Royal Patronages Amid Sexual Abuse Case

Following a trial, in December 2021, a jury found Maxwell guilty of five of six counts of federal sex trafficking charges. She faces a sentence of up to 65 years in person. According to NBC News, during her trial, Maxwell's lawyers argued that it was "Epstein who pulled the strings" and became the focus of federal prosecutors after Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in August 2019.

In the complaint Giuffre filed against Prince Andrew, it stated, "Twenty years ago, Prince Andrew's wealth, power, position, and connections enabled him to abuse a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her. It is long past the time for him to be held to account."