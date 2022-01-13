And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker Responds to Claims That She "Replaced" Kim Cattrall

Watch : Nicole Ari Parker Addresses Being Kim Cattrall's Replacement

No hard feelings.

Sex and the City fans were understandably crushed when they learned Kim Cattrall, who played the hilarious, sex-positive Samantha, wasn't going to be in HBO Max's reboot—some, so much so, that when And Just Like That... premiered, they directed their anger at Nicole Ari Parker, whose new character just so happens to be friends with all three members of the former foursome.

Suffice to say, fans and critics alike accused Parker of replacing Cattrall. As she revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Jan. 13, "I got a taste of the crazy fans that this show has."

That's not to say she doesn't understand the response, though.

"They're very protective of the series and all these things," Parker said. "And I just appreciated it all."

With the addition of her character and several other non-white actors scoring roles, she added that "New York was starting to look like New York."