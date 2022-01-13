We Know We Can Make It Through Because Degrassi Is Coming Back

Watch : "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award

Whatever it takes, we'll clear our schedules and tune in to the new Degrassi series.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, WarnerMedia Kids & Family revealed that school is back in session with a new iteration of the popular teen drama in the works. However, don't call this new Degrassi a reboot, as the announcement said that this show is "a brand-new version of WildBrain's award-winning youth franchise of the same name."

Calling it "a reprise of the original teen drama," the description further teased, "Degrassi is a character-driven series about the high school experience and the thrilling, often painful journey of self-discovery. Set in Toronto, the new series explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart."

The new series will include 10 hour-long episodes and is slated to debut on HBO Max in 2023.

While fans of Degrassi: The Next Generation—which gave Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes and more stars their start in the industry—may not love the idea of a new class, we do want to remind you that DTNG was a reboot itself, starring some of the OG stars of Degrassi Junior High and Degrassi High.