Meet the New Faces Heading to the Grishaverse in Shadow and Bone Season 2

Get ready to travel back to the Grishaverse. On Jan. 13, Netflix announced four new castmembers joining season two of Shadow and Bone. Meet them here.

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 13, 2022 7:18 PMTags
TVBooksCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences

There's not a shadow of a doubt that season two is going to be amazing.

On Jan. 13, Netflix announced that production has begun for season two of Shadow and Bone, the series based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, and that some new faces will be joining the cast. New cast members include Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Lewis Tan as Tolya Kir-Bataar.

Along with some new additions to the ensemble, Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias) have been promoted to series regulars in the young-adult fantasy show.

Season two will be directed by Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas and similarly to the first season, which was released in 2021, the second season will be broken up into eight, one-hour episodes with Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as showrunners.

photos
First Photos of Netflix's Shadow and Bone

It was previously announced in June 2021 that the series was renewed for a second season and the cast reacted to the news in a video on YouTube.

"I think it worked," Jessie Mei Li, who plays Sun Summoner Alina Starkov, said in the beginning of the video. Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey, added as the clip continued, "Your summoning powers worked."

Then Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan, confirmed the news, "Spoiler alert: I'll see you in season two."

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

According to the series description, "Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha."

It continues, "But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."

Trending Stories

1

Kanye “Ye” West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

2

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

3

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

While we wait to be summoned to binge watch season two of Shadow and Bone on Netflix, scroll through to find out the 2022 premiere dates of your favorite shows.

Fox
Call Me Kat (FOX) - Jan. 9

Mayim Bialik is back in Call Me Kat, with season two premiering on Thursday, Jan. 9. 

Joe Viles/FOX
Pivoting (FOX) - Jan. 9

Three women (Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q) truly YOLO following the death of their childhood pal. Pivoting premieres on Jan. 9. 

 

HBO
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max) - Jan. 9

Praise be, The Righteous Gemstones is back! Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine return as the eccentric religious family for season two, airing Sunday, Jan. 9.

The CW
Superman & Lois (The CW) - Jan. 11

It's a bird, it's a plan, it's a season two premiere! Superman & Lois returns to The CW on Jan. 11. 

TBS
Wipeout (TBS) - Jan. 11

Watch competitors test their strength on obstacle courses during season two of Wipeout, hosted by Nicole Byer and John Cena.

Boris Martin/The CW
NAOMI (The CW) - Jan. 11

New series NAOMI premieres on The CW Jan. 11. 

The CW
Batwoman (The CW) - Jan. 12

Batwoman swoops in to pick up its mid-season on Jan. 12. 

Katie Yu/HBO Max
Peacemaker (HBO Max) - Jan. 13

John Cena is Peacemaker in this Suicide Squad spin-off, landing on HBO Max on Jan. 13. 

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Archive 81 (Netflix) - Jan. 14

Mamoudou Athie stars as a video archivist who is drawn into a true crime cold case while reconstructing a 1994 documentary. The new Netflix series, premiering Jan. 14, is loosely based on the podcast of the same name. 

YouTube
Britannia (EPIX) - Jan. 16

Britannia fans can rejoice as season three premieres Sunday, Jan. 16 on EPIX. 

Patrick Wymore/Hulu
How I Met Your Father (Hulu) - Jan. 18

The highly-anticipated series premiere of How I Met Your Father kicks off on Jan. 18. The Hulu show follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) as she tells her son the story of how she met his father. 

Freeform/Koury Angelo
Single Drunk Female (Freeform) - Jan. 20

Jenni Konner and Simone Finch are behind Freeform's new comedy Single Drunk Female starring Sofia Black-D'Elia who is an alcoholic ad exec that moves back in with her mother (Ally Sheedy) to both sober up and grow up. The series debuts with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Jan. 20. 

Netflix
Ozark (Netflix) - Jan. 21

Viewers will say farewell to the twisted family at the heart of Ozark as the Netflix series debuts its fourth and final season on 

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
As We See It (Prime Video) - Jan. 21

A group of roommates on the autism spectrum navigate their 20s in the latest series from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 21.

Apple TV +
Servant (AppleTV+) - Jan. 21

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is back for a spooky season three on Jan. 21. 

Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME
Billions (Showtime) - Jan. 23

Following Damian Lewis' departure from the series, Billions is back for season six on Sunday, Jan. 23. 

ABC/Daniel Delgado
Promised Land (ABC) - Jan. 24

This epic family drama starring John Ortiz and Bellamy Young follows two Latinx families who battle across generations for control of California's Sonoma Valley. 

Alison Cohen Rosa/HBO
The Gilded Age (HBO Max) - Jan. 24

Louisa Jacobson plays a penniless Pennsylvania transplant who moves in with her wealthy aunts, played by Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, in the latest period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, set in 1880s New York. The Gilded Age premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 24. 

WarnerMedia
Snowpiercer (TNT) - Jan. 24

The wheel just keeps on turning for TNT's Snowpiercer, which returns for season three on Monday, Jan. 24.

Freeform
Grown-ish (Freeform) - Jan. 27

The second half of season four returns to Freeform on January 27.

Anna Maria Lopez/TruTv
Fast Foodies (truTV) - Jan. 27

Celebrity guests Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nikki Glaser and Reggie Watts stop by season two of truTV's Fast Foodies as Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to recreate favorite fast-food dishes.

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Walker (The CW) - Jan. 27

Walker is back on Jan. 27. 

Apple TV+
The Afterparty (AppleTV+) - Jan. 28

Tiffany Haddish stars in the new AppleTV+ ensemble mystery series The Afterparty about a mysterious death that happens at a high school reunion. The series premieres on Jan. 28. 

Enrique Baró Ubach/Netflix
In From the Cold (Netflix) - Jan. 28

Margarita Levieva stars as an American single mother whose life is turned upside down after the CIA discovers she is a former Russian spy in this Netflix thriller, premiering Jan. 28. 

Amazon Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina (Amazon Prime Video) - Jan. 28

Animated series The Legend of Vox Machina launches on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 28. 

Netflix
Raising Dion (Netflix) - Feb. 1

Raising Dion returns to Netflix for season two on Feb. 1. 

RICHARD DUCREE/NETFLIX
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix) - Feb. 4

Sweet Magnolias will return for a second season on Feb. 4.

Jessica Brooks/Hulu
Dollface (Hulu) - Feb. 11

Kat Dennings, Brenda Song and more stars are back in season two of the Hulu series, premiering on Hulu Feb. 11.

Peacock; NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
BEL-AIR (Peacock) - Feb. 13

The new fresh prince of BEL-AIR will be crowned on Feb. 13.

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

Kanye “Ye” West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

2

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

3

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

4

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

5
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

Latest News

The Chippendale Murder Series Just Got a New Casting Twist

See Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's "Intimate" Pizza Date

Exclusive

Brittany Cartwright Weighs In on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Split

Patrick J. Adams Delivers Message to Haters "Debating" Meghan Markle

Olivia Rodrigo & More Celebs Are Proving Faux Fur is the Way to Go

Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors After IG Name Change

Will Arnett Announces Murderville: An Improv Murder Mystery