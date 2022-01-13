Meet the New Faces Heading to the Grishaverse in Shadow and Bone Season 2

There's not a shadow of a doubt that season two is going to be amazing.
On Jan. 13, Netflix announced that production has begun for season two of Shadow and Bone, the series based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, and that some new faces will be joining the cast. New cast members include Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Lewis Tan as Tolya Kir-Bataar.
Along with some new additions to the ensemble, Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias) have been promoted to series regulars in the young-adult fantasy show.
Season two will be directed by Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas and similarly to the first season, which was released in 2021, the second season will be broken up into eight, one-hour episodes with Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as showrunners.
It was previously announced in June 2021 that the series was renewed for a second season and the cast reacted to the news in a video on YouTube.
"I think it worked," Jessie Mei Li, who plays Sun Summoner Alina Starkov, said in the beginning of the video. Kit Young, who plays Jesper Fahey, added as the clip continued, "Your summoning powers worked."
Then Ben Barnes, who plays General Kirigan, confirmed the news, "Spoiler alert: I'll see you in season two."
According to the series description, "Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha."
It continues, "But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive."
