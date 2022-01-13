Meet the New Faces Heading to the Grishaverse in Shadow and Bone Season 2

Watch : "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences

There's not a shadow of a doubt that season two is going to be amazing.

On Jan. 13, Netflix announced that production has begun for season two of Shadow and Bone, the series based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, and that some new faces will be joining the cast. New cast members include Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Lewis Tan as Tolya Kir-Bataar.

Along with some new additions to the ensemble, Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias) have been promoted to series regulars in the young-adult fantasy show.

Season two will be directed by Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas and similarly to the first season, which was released in 2021, the second season will be broken up into eight, one-hour episodes with Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind as showrunners.