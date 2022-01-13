BaubleBar’s Mickey Bag Charms With a 5,000 Person Waitlist Are Finally Back in Stock!

Attention, Disney fans! Your must-have accessory is finally back in stock. Shop now before it sells out again.

By Kristine Fellizar Jan 13, 2022
Ecomm, Disney Bag CharmsBaubleBar

If you missed your chance to snag those adorable Mickey Mouse bag charms that you've been seeing everywhere on social media lately, we've got some exciting news for you. They're finally back in stock! 

These super glam bag accessories from BaubleBar launched back in December and sold out in just three days. They were so popular, they even had a waitlist of 5,000 people.

It's not hard to see why they're so beloved by Disney fans everywhere. For one, they're so cute. Who doesn't want to bring a little bit of Disney magic with them wherever you go? They're also perfectly sized for putting on your go-to tote, backpack, satchel or crossbody bag. They can be used as keychains as well.

We absolutely love the fact that you can even collect these and display them as figurines. The head, arms and legs all move 360 degrees in each direction. So fun! 

These sold out super quick last time, so we highly suggest getting your hands on one as soon as possible. Scroll on to learn more and to get one for yourself. Be sure to check out BaubleBar's other fabulous offerings as well!  

20 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for Your Disney-Loving Valentine

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm

BaubleBar's customer-fave Mickey Mouse bag charms come in seven gorgeous options including gold glitter, pink and a very trendy periwinkle. Right now, everything is in stock including the top-selling pearl and iridescent. They're about three inches in length and feature gold plated brass and a clip-on closure. Each piece has about 1,800 stones, which are all hand set. If you're a Disney fan, we highly recommend getting your hands on these ASAP!

$68
BaubleBar

Will Arnett Announces Murderville: An Improv Murder Mystery