From Unfriendly Fights to Ranch Romances: Austin Gunn & Redmond Parker Spill on Relatively Famous

Watch : "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Cast Plays "Truth or Ranch" Game

What happens at the ranch does not stay at the ranch.

If you missed Wednesday's premiere of E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, allow cast members Austin Gunn and Redmond Parker to tell you why you have to catch up and tune-in.

The brand new series follows Austin, Redmond and six other celebrity offspring as they venture from lavish lifestyles to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they take on outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their famous last names—and, more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic.

Put simply, the show is a mixture of "comedy, fights, drama, relating to people and ranch life," Austin explained.

A second-generation professional wrestler and the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, Austin almost immediately found himself mixed up in drama on the ranch—namely with Harry James Thornton, the son of Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton.