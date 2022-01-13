Kanye “Ye” West Being Investigated for Alleged Criminal Battery

Kanye "Ye" West is being investigated for alleged battery after an early morning dispute.
According to a media relations officer at the Los Angeles Police Department, the Grammy-winning rapper and an unknown male victim got into a dispute in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 13 around 3 a.m.
Police were called and by the time authorities arrived, Ye had left the area. According to authorities, Ye was named on the battery report.
In video obtained by TMZ, which was shot sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, viewers can hear Ye yell, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? Cause that's what happened right f--king now." It's unclear if the footage is related to the incident being investigated.
Los Angeles detectives will be conducting an investigation to determine what occurred. E! News has reached out to Ye's rep for comment and has not heard back.
The alleged incident comes just hours after the rapper enjoyed a date night with his new girlfriend Julia Fox. The pair was spotted outside Hollywood hot-spot Delilah, where they displayed PDA for members of the paparazzi.
Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and more industry friends would later join the couple. "Wednesday night vibes," Jason Lee wrote on Instagram when sharing video of the group hanging out.
While Ye and Julia have been spending more time together since meeting on New Year's Eve, a source close to the actress said she's simply "having fun and taking it day by day."
As for Ye, a separate source told E! News that Kim Kardashian's ex has "expressed it's not serious" between him and Julia, adding, "He's not looking for anything right now and is really focused on his business."
"He truly loved her energy and passionate personality and knew she would be a perfect person to bounce creative ideas off of," the source added. "He thinks she has refreshing energy and they are having a lot of fun."
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj