90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Is Kimberly Being a Stage Mom to Boyfriend Usman?

A sneak peek at Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, airing Jan. 16, captures Kimberly's shocking reaction to seeing love interest Usman film a "sexy scene" for a music video. Watch now!

Watch: "90 Day Fiance" Sneak Peek: Usman Needs to STEP IT UP

Nigerian rapper Usman AKA Sojaboy might have a new "Baby Girl"...but it's not who you think. 

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star already wrote one hit song for former 90 Day Fiancé love interest, ex-wife "Baby Girl" Lisa, and now Usman penned an ode to another woman he met on the InternetZara.

The only issue? Usman is already romantically linked to super-fan Kim, who traveled across the world to watch him film his latest music video for the eponymous track.

And the love triangle isn't the only issue on set.  

"I'm excited for the video shoot, it's just that I'm having some lack of competency from my team—which I'm not happy with," Usman tells the camera in an exclusive sneak peek at the episode airing Sunday, Jan. 16. "But Kimberly, she's trying so hard and I really appreciate what she is doing." 

Yet Kim's patience soon starts to waver as the music video director encourages Usman to have a "more sexy-like scene" with a model. 

Meet the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 Cast

"I'm watching Usman with this model and I'm like, ew," Kim confesses. "He doesn't touch me like that."

TLC

She adds, "And also I'm thinking, ''Zara'? That's kind of a weird name for a song.' But when I asked Usman, 'Oh, who is Zara?' he was like, 'Oh, Zara is just a name for all the girls named Zara across the world.' And I'm like, 'What the f—k? What does that mean?' But I'm going to hold it together because I am here to support him today." 

TLC

But Kim channels her support into stage mom duties, beginning to shout at Usman to "get your energy up."

She yells, "Do it for me!" 

Watch the cringey clip above to see how Usman reacts to Kim's presence on set!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday at 8 p.m on TLC. The series also streams concurrently on discovery+

