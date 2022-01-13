Um, Christina Ricci’s Husband Mark Hampton Chose Their Daughter’s Name Without Telling Her

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

As the great William Shakespeare once wrote, "What's in a name?"

Well, Christina Ricci has a few thoughts. On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Yellowjackets star celebrated her "first time out of the house" since the birth of her daughter Cleo with a visit to The Ellen Show—and revealed that her husband, Mark Hampton, changed their newborn daughter's name without her knowledge.

"I had a c-section and right before when they were preparing me, they started talking about how we had to fill out birth certificate stuff," she explained. "My husband was like, ‘well, we're going to give her a full name, right? The nickname's Cleo?'"

Christina clarified with Mark that he wanted to name their daughter ‘Cleopatra,' but said that she brushed off their conversation with an "OK, fine, whatever" as she got ready for the procedure.

After the delivery, however, she discovered that he had already decided on their daughter's full name and shared it with the entire world.