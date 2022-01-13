Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Slams "Corny" Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Drama

Watch : Lamar Odom Addresses Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Lamar Odom is calling foul over Tristan Thompson's latest drama.



Just a week after Tristan confirmed he fathered a third child—with a woman that is not Khloe Kardashian—Lamar praised his ex-wife for her resilience.



"It's too bad, but she's gonna be alright," he told TMZ. "She's a strong girl." As for what he would do if he were to cross paths with her? "First, I would give her a hug, I haven't seen her in a long time," he said, while adding that he would advise the mom of 3-year-old True to "be strong for her daughter."

His overall stance on Tristan and his wrongdoings, well, "dude is corny for that."



Amid an ongoing paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols, in early January, Tristan took to social media to confirm his paternity results and apologized to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation" he caused.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," Tristan wrote in his Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."