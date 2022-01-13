Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Slams "Corny" Tristan Thompson Amid Paternity Drama

Lamar Odom is calling foul over Tristan Thompson's latest drama.
Just a week after Tristan confirmed he fathered a third child—with a woman that is not Khloe Kardashian—Lamar praised his ex-wife for her resilience.
"It's too bad, but she's gonna be alright," he told TMZ. "She's a strong girl." As for what he would do if he were to cross paths with her? "First, I would give her a hug, I haven't seen her in a long time," he said, while adding that he would advise the mom of 3-year-old True to "be strong for her daughter."
His overall stance on Tristan and his wrongdoings, well, "dude is corny for that."
Amid an ongoing paternity suit filed by Maralee Nichols, in early January, Tristan took to social media to confirm his paternity results and apologized to Khloe for the "heartache and humiliation" he caused.
"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," Tristan wrote in his Jan. 3 Instagram Story. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
In court docs, Tristan previously stated that he and Maralee had sex on his birthday in March 2021 during what he called a "hook up." Khloe and Tristan broke up last spring after reconciling in Fall 2020.
This wouldn't be the first time Lamar has publicly shared support for his ex in the wake of the scandal. Just hours after Tristan spoke out, Lamar commented on a Facebook post wishing Khloe "nothing but the best," adding she is a "good person and deserves the world." And let's not forget, last July, he and Tristan publicly beefed in the comment section of Khloe's Instagram.
After posting a steamy bikini photo, both Tristan and Lamar commented with emojis of appreciation for the pic, to which Tristan didn't seem to take in stride. Seemingly in reference to Lamar's nearly fatal overdose in 2015, Tristan wrote, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results." As for how Khloe felt about the exchange, a source previously told E! News that although she "hates they were publicly acting like that," noted that she "also had a laugh."