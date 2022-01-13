How Kanye "Ye" West's New Love Julia Fox Really Feels About the Kardashians

Watch : How Julia Fox Is CONNECTED to the Kardashians

Like the rest of us, even Kanye "Ye" West's new girlfriend Julia Fox keeps up with the Kardashians.

"OK, who wasn't a fan of the Kardashians?" the actress, who previously called herself a "diehard, O.G." fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and wanted to be a part of their family, said on the Jan. 13 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits."OK, like, I'm not, like, diehard, like, stand in line in the cold or, like, go to, like, go to a store opening. I don't even own one lip kit. Guys, it's not really that serious."

But she understands why you may be obsessed with her obsession. "It is funny to, like, see where people go with their conspiracies," Julia told co-host Niki Takesh, noting how fans freaked out over her 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot with Pete Davidson."Because it's meta. Because now, like, the two most famous people in the world are like… We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean?"