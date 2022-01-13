Watch John Mayer and Jeff Ross' Touching Tribute to Bob Saget After Picking Up His Car at LAX

Watch : Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian

John Mayer and Jeff Ross are remembering their friend Bob Saget.

Just days after the actor was found dead in a Florida hotel, his pals decided to pick up his car from the Los Angeles International Airport. On their ride home, Mayer and Ross shared memories of Saget, who had been on his stand-up tour before his unexpected death.

Taking to Instagram Live from the passenger seat of the vehicle as Mayer drove down California's 405 Interstate on Jan. 12, Ross called Saget the "king of the comedy world" and "our big brother."

Added Mayer, "I've just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life."

Indeed, Mayer said Saget's "effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going and we don't have to worry about the accounting." As he put it, "The affairs are in order in terms of not having to wonder how Bob felt about us."