This Award-Winning Exfoliating Mask Has 4K Sephora "Loves" & It’s 50% Off Today Only

If you're on the fence about buying the Glamglow Brightmud Dual-Action Exfoliating Treatment, it has 4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Check out these reviews from fans of the product.

One shopper raved, "Omg this was surprisingly amazing, I wasn't expecting much but it worked so good!! I usually use innis clay mask but I sampled this and wow, after I washed it off it made every clogged pore release, even the ones I've been struggling with for months came out in one sample. I bought it and literally can't wait to use it again."

Another customer shared, "I really like this exfoliating mask treatment. One month after using this, I've noticed my dark marks have faded significantly and my face is less prone to pop up pimples compared to when I was not using this product. I would recommend 100%."

A fan of the product declared, "This is SO AWESOME! It is not a harsh product on your skin like some exfoliation can be. The best part is that you can literally SEE the dead skin coming off as you are circling the mask on your face as directions state on the bottle. I see a IMMEDIATE difference after I use this product in the GLAM GLOW of my skin! It smells so lovely as well, not even a perfumey smell but a nice clean smell. I use once a week!! Making part of my skin care routine forsure!"

Another person shared, "This worked so well with my dry skin! It's easy to apply, I used my fingers, and it even has a pleasant light floral scent. I've used this for a few weeks now and my skin feels much softer than before and it literally glows!"

An initially hesitant customer admitted, "I love this mask! It left my skin feeling so soft after even one use. I'm usually apprehensive about exfoliating masks, but this one did not irritate my skin at all!"

"A little bit of this goes a long way! It has a fresh, fruity smell and little exfoliating granules. I like to apply it all over my face before getting into the shower, then re-wet it with my hands and exfoliate it off as I rinse. I step out with glowing, baby-soft skin," a customer said.