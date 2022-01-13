Exclusive

How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrated Their Destination Proposal

In case you haven’t heard, it’s time to break out the bubbly! After a whirlwind courtship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged. Get the details on MGK’s proposal below.

By Kisha Forde Jan 13, 2022 1:04 PMTags
EngagementsMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are ENGAGED

For the start of the new chapter in their romance, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly headed back to where it began.
 
Just two days after MGK officially popped the question to the Transformers actress on Jan. 11, a source is telling E! News all about the heartwarming moment.
 
"The engagement happened in Puerto Rico," the insider shares. "It's a place that's special to them and where they first fell in love." And as for how Megan felt when she wore her gorgeous sparkler for all to see? While preparing for their return flight, the source notes that Megan simply couldn't contain her joy, adding that she was "just staring at the ring, so excited—and showing it off to people."
 
Megan also gushed about the proposal spot being an extra special place for the couple when she announced the happy news on Jan. 12.
 
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she captioned a video of the intimate moment. "We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time."

photos
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

The actress continued, "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

Megan teasingly concluded her post, "…and then we drank each other's blood."

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

2

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

3

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

For his part, MGK gushed that he got on bended knee "beneath the same branches we fell in love under" in his celebratory Instagram post, adding, "I brought her back to ask her to marry me."
 
And as the rocker also revealed, Megan's stunning custom-made ring was designed with both of their birth stones (one emerald and one diamond) and "set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

A love story for the ages.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

2

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

3

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

4

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

5
Breaking

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Latest News

Exclusive

How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Celebrated Destination Proposal

Cody Rigsby Reveals His Tips for Staying Fierce During Dry January

Chris Hemsworth Trolls Brother Liam With Shirtless Birthday Tribute

Ulta Skincare Deal Starting at $13: Mario Badescu, Boscia & More

What to Bring to a Concert: Must-Haves for Events & Sports Games

Inside Michael B. Jordan's Sexy Romance With Lori Harvey

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split: Look Back at Their Time on the Throne