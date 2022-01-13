Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: Take a Look Back at Their Time on the Throne

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after more a decade together, noting that their "devotion" to their children will remain "unwavering." Revisit some of their past moments together.

Watch: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years of Marriage

A plot twist no one saw coming.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced they are separating after more than a decade together. In a joint statement released on Jan, 12,  the former couple wrote on Instagram they are "parting ways in marriage."

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," they wrote.

The Game Of Thrones alum and the Angel Heart actress, who share 14-year-old daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, seem to be on good terms as they pledged to move on with "dignity and honesty" and an unwavering devotion to their children. 

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," they continued. "We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become."

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, married in 2017 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. 

As the two go their separate ways, keep scrolling to take a look back at some of their past moments together.

Instagram
Can't Wait to Be King

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are kids again with their own children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, at a private family screening of The Lion King.

Instagram
His Queen

The Aquaman star snapped a photo with Bonet and his Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke backstage at the 2019 Oscars, cheekily writing that they are both his queens.

Instagram
Meet and Greet

Momoa and Bonet took a pic with Ani DiFrancoa musician that Momoa says he admired since high school, in this happy moment.

Instagram
Forever Goofballs

In a 2017 candid shot, the actor gushed that Bonet is his "best friend" and "partner in crime."

Instagram
On-Set Surprise

The Justice League heartthrob got a surprise visit from Bonet and their kids on set a few years back and wrote the sweetest caption to describe it. "I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies," he shared.

Instagram
Birthday Hug

On Nov. 16, 2016 (Bonet's 49th birthday), Momoa posted, "Mi amor. Be home soon baby. Aloha sb."

Instagram
Fab Four

The proud papa posted this snap with his wife and two children while hanging out in Reading, England back in August 2016.

Instagram
Grab a Guinness

The family man posted this party pic while stopping at a favorite pub of his called The Spaniard while on vacation with his fam in Belfast, Ireland on July 22, 2016.

Instagram
Proud Papa

In 2015, the Game of Thrones star snapped a pic with his wife and gushed about her daughter Zoë Kravitz, writing, "Me and wifey. So very proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz You are so talented love u."

Instagram
#Goals

Looks like Momoa got exactly what he wanted in this picture based on his caption which read, "Life goals. Find a goddess who drinks Guinness. Make babies. Live. ALOHA."

Instagram
Moon Lover

"Moon of my life Partner in crime. I f--king love u baby happy birthday. Sad I'm not home. aloha SB," the actor wrote on this sweet snap.

Instagram
United We Stand

The Hawaiian actor stood firm with his love in this photo and we love him even more for it. "Everyone unite for the world wide sign waving event happening right now. Let’s show the world that #WeAreMaunaKea. @protectmaunakea. We are ohana Aloha j and L."

