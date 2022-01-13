Investigation Concludes Moab Police Made "Several Unintentional Mistakes" in Gabby Petito Case

Watch : "The Murder of Gabby Petito" Peacock Exclusive

Content warning: This story discusses domestic violence, death and suicide.

Nearly four months after Gabby Petito's body was found in Wyoming, authorities are continuing to investigate the events leading up to her death.

Last fall, police in Moab, Utah, released body cam footage showing a dispute between Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, which took place the month before she was reported missing. Officers stopped the couple, who were taking a road trip in their van, after receiving a 911 call of an alleged domestic dispute.

A new investigation determined that the police officers who responded to the incident made "several unintentional mistakes," according to a statement from the City of Moab obtained by E! News on Wednesday, Jan. 12, along with a copy of the report.

The city said an independent law enforcement agency completed a "thorough review" of the Aug. 12 stop involving Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23. Per the statement, the officers failed to cite Petito for domestic violence and said a statement was never obtained from the original 911 caller.