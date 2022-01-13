The Ronettes Star Ronnie Spector Dead at 78 After Cancer Battle

The music world is mourning the loss of a ‘60s icon.
Ronnie Spector, leader of the girl group The Ronettes, died at the age of 78 following a brief battle with cancer.
The singer's family released an emotional statement on Jan. 12, confirming that Ronnie, born Veronica Yvette Bennett, was with family and passed "in the arms of her husband" Jonathan Greenfield.
"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," her family wrote. "She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
Asking for privacy during their difficult time, they also stated that a celebration of Ronnie's life and music would be announced in the future.
The Ronettes, whose members also Ronnie's older sister Estelle Bennett and their cousin Nedra Talley, released a string of hit songs in the early-to-mid-1960s including "Be My Baby" (which was later used in the opening sequence of the 1987 film Dirty Dancing), "Baby, I Love You," "The Best Part of Breakin' Up" and "Walking in the Rain."
While Ronnie fronted the band, record producer Phil Spector produced the majority of their music. The two were married in 1968 and separated in 1972.
Known as the original bad girl of rock 'n' roll, Ronnie made waves for her unapologetic sassy attitude and provocative style which included her trademark beehive and dark eyeliner.
In her 1990 memoir, Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness, Or, My Life as a Fabulous Ronette, the singer admits she didn't shy away from leading with sex appeal.
"We weren't afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick," she wrote. "When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find. Then we'd get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more."
The Ronettes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.