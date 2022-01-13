Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

Watch : Jason Momoa Responds to The Rock's Daughter's B-Day Request

The reign of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet is over.

The Game of Thrones star, 42, shared a joint statement with Lisa on Jan. 12, announcing their split after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple.

The pair wrote on Instagram, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."

They said they are "parting ways in marriage" and sharing the news "not because we think it's newsworthy" but so that "as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Lisa and Jason, who tied the knot in 2017, explained that the "love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived."

They said they wanted to "free each other" in order to "be who we are learning to become."