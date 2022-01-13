Why Fox Delayed Monarch 2 Weeks Before Premiere

On Jan. 12, Fox announced that their new drama series Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon, will now premiere in the fall. Find out the details here.

Looks like we won't be getting Susan Sarandon's country music debut this month after all. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Fox announced that Monarch, the drama series starring Sarandon, Trace Adkins and Anna Friel, which was set to premiere Jan. 30, will now premiere in the fall due to COVID-19.

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022," the Fox Entertainment spokesperson said. "Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch's Jan. 30 debut to the Fall."

The spokesperson continued, "Fox's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch."

Fox also shared that they will announce the replacement programming in the coming days.

Monarch, created by Melissa London Hilfers, follows the Roman family who has "created a country music dynasty but when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicolette (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy," according to the description of the series. 

Though we were, as Adkins would say, "rough and ready" for the premiere, we think that Monarch will be worth the wait. 

For other 2022 TV premiere dates, scroll through the gallery below.

