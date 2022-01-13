Here's How to Make the Most Out of a Cold Girl Winter

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I wish I was like Elsa, but the cold bothers me...a lot.

When the leaves start to change color in the fall, my body begins to freeze and it only starts to warm up around Easter. I don't know what it is, but I run colder than most, making the winter months even more of a struggle.

For my fellow cold girls (and guys) who are trying to live their best life while the temperatures drop, I've rounded up 18 products will make the winter a bit more bearable. I'm talking space heaters that don't take up the whole room, fuzzy onsies, puffer jackets, and of course, the beauty products that will keep your hair, nails and face hydrated AF.

If you're like me and wear several layers of clothes each day with the heat cranked up while you're home, scroll below to check out the things that will help up the cozy factor of your life while we wait for spring!