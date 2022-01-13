Here's How to Make the Most Out of a Cold Girl Winter

For the girls and guys who are currently wearing a puffer jacket inside, this one is for you!

By Emily Spain Jan 13, 2022 12:46 AMTags
FashionBeautyHomeShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
E-Comm: Cold Girl Winter Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I wish I was like Elsa, but the cold bothers me...a lot.

When the leaves start to change color in the fall, my body begins to freeze and it only starts to warm up around Easter. I don't know what it is, but I run colder than most, making the winter months even more of a struggle. 

For my fellow cold girls (and guys) who are trying to live their best life while the temperatures drop, I've rounded up 18 products will make the winter a bit more bearable. I'm talking space heaters that don't take up the whole room, fuzzy onsies, puffer jackets, and of course, the beauty products that will keep your hair, nails and face hydrated AF.

If you're like me and wear several layers of clothes each day with the heat cranked up while you're home, scroll below to check out the things that will help up the cozy factor of your life while we wait for spring!

read
9 Rain Boots It Girls Are Wearing This Season

Unisex Women's & Men's USB Heated Gloves

Just plug these gloves into your computer or an outlet and they'll keep your hands toasty while you type away.

$16
$11
Amazon

eos The Fixer Medicated Lip Oil

We can't go anywhere without this lip balm! It keeps our lips super hydrated and plump even when it's cold AF outside.

$5
eos
$5
$4
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

2
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

3
Breaking

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit

Having a few matching tracksuits on hand is a sure way to thrive during the winter! They don't have to be expensive either. This one is $39 and will make you feel put together in addition to keeping you at the perfect temperature.

$39-$46
Amazon

Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil

This top-rated nail oil is packed with high-quality natural cold pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life. Plus, it has over 77,550 five-star Amazon reviews!

$14
$13
Amazon

Sharper Image Calming Cozy Deluxe Massage & Heat Leg & Feet Wrap

Available in five bold hues, this incredible leg and feet warmer will warm you up and calm you down with the massage feature. Talk about the ultimate WFH must-have!

$100
$90
HSN

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

Look no further than Carhartt beanies when it's chilly outside! They have 104,000 five-star reviews on Amazon if you need extra convincing.

$17
Amazon

Lasko Revolution Full Room Ceramic Heater 23630 with Thermostat and Remote

This ceramic space heater is our BFF! It has a 360-degree rotating grill, three heat settings and an 8-hour auto shut-off time to warm up whatever room you're in. Plus, you don't have to get up from the couch to make changes thanks to a remote control.

$113
Walmart

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

This cult-favorite body butter is the answer to dry winter skin! Thanks to ingredients like 100% pure argan oil, shea butter and white tea extract, your skin will stay hydrated and protected from the cold.

$36
Sephora

Wander Velour Cropped Puffer Jacket

We have been wearing this velour puffer jacket on repeat! It has a plush, lightweight construction that makes us feel oh so cozy—whether we're at home or running errands. Plus, it's available in sizes XXS-4X!

VIP Offer $27
Fabletics
Guest $90
Fabletics

dae Monsoon Moisture Mask

Don't forget to give your mane some extra TLC! This mask is packed with prickly pear seed oil, cactus flower extract and cocoa seed butter to repair, hydrate and add shine to your hair.

$28
Sephora

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Made with combination skin types in mind, Glow Recipe's latest innovation will help your skin thrive during the dry winter months! Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier.

$39
Glow Recipe
$39
Sephora

Hey Dewy Cordless Rechargeable Portable Daily Humidifier

In addition to stocking up on a hydrating moisturizer, having a humidifier on-hand will help your skin thrive when it's cold out. We love how this Hey Dewy humidifier is cordless, so you can take it with you on the go.

$53
QVC

Century Star Womens Fuzzy Socks (3-Pack)

You can never have too many pairs of fuzzy socks, especially in the winter! If you didn't get a bunch from your mom for Christmas, add this 3-pack to your cart ASAP.

$12
$9
Amazon

Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream

Prevent dry, cracked hands with this soothing hand cream! It's packed with cactus flower, cedarwood atlas and a tri-hyaluronan complex to hydrate and soften. We are obsessed with its zen-inducing scent!

$33
Grown Alchemist
Shop @
Amazon

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set

Keep your coffee or cocoa at the perfect temperature throughout the day with this genius mug that warms up your beverages while charging your phone!

$88
$66
Nordstrom

SKIMS

If you're looking to truly up the cozy factor of your day at home, this onesie is for you. It even has a hood!

$128
SKIMS

Ultra Mini Classic Boot

Complete your Cold Girl Winter fit with these in-demand mini UGG boots! We love how they bridge the gap between your pajamas and feet.

$140
UGG
$140
Nordstrom

Sunbeam Microplush Heated Blanket

Use this heated blanket for all-over comfort and warmth! Not only does it have 10 heat settings and a 10-hour auto-off function, but it has a re-heat feature that warms cold sheets before bedtime.

 

$99-$160
Amazon

Ready for more cozy essentials? Check out the mini UGG boots stars like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are wearing!

Trending Stories

1

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

2
Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

3
Breaking

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

4

Meet Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules's Cast & Their Star Parents

5
Exclusive

Where Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

Latest News

Did Jake Gyllenhaal Just Troll Taylor Swift's Red Album?

The Ronettes Star Ronnie Spector Dead at 78 After Cancer Battle

Breaking

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Break Up After 16 Years Together

15 Can’t-Miss Under $50 Deals at Nordstrom Rack Right Now

Everything You Need to Know About Cheer Rivals Trinity Valley

Why Fox Delayed Monarch 2 Weeks Before Premiere

Here's How to Make the Most Out of a Cold Girl Winter