Here's How to Make the Most Out of a Cold Girl Winter

I wish I was like Elsa, but the cold bothers me...a lot.
When the leaves start to change color in the fall, my body begins to freeze and it only starts to warm up around Easter. I don't know what it is, but I run colder than most, making the winter months even more of a struggle.
For my fellow cold girls (and guys) who are trying to live their best life while the temperatures drop, I've rounded up 18 products will make the winter a bit more bearable. I'm talking space heaters that don't take up the whole room, fuzzy onsies, puffer jackets, and of course, the beauty products that will keep your hair, nails and face hydrated AF.
If you're like me and wear several layers of clothes each day with the heat cranked up while you're home, scroll below to check out the things that will help up the cozy factor of your life while we wait for spring!
Unisex Women's & Men's USB Heated Gloves
Just plug these gloves into your computer or an outlet and they'll keep your hands toasty while you type away.
eos The Fixer Medicated Lip Oil
We can't go anywhere without this lip balm! It keeps our lips super hydrated and plump even when it's cold AF outside.
Fixmatti Women Hoodies Tracksuit
Having a few matching tracksuits on hand is a sure way to thrive during the winter! They don't have to be expensive either. This one is $39 and will make you feel put together in addition to keeping you at the perfect temperature.
Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil
This top-rated nail oil is packed with high-quality natural cold pressed oils and vitamins to bring brittle, cracked cuticles back to life. Plus, it has over 77,550 five-star Amazon reviews!
Sharper Image Calming Cozy Deluxe Massage & Heat Leg & Feet Wrap
Available in five bold hues, this incredible leg and feet warmer will warm you up and calm you down with the massage feature. Talk about the ultimate WFH must-have!
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Look no further than Carhartt beanies when it's chilly outside! They have 104,000 five-star reviews on Amazon if you need extra convincing.
Lasko Revolution Full Room Ceramic Heater 23630 with Thermostat and Remote
This ceramic space heater is our BFF! It has a 360-degree rotating grill, three heat settings and an 8-hour auto shut-off time to warm up whatever room you're in. Plus, you don't have to get up from the couch to make changes thanks to a remote control.
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
This cult-favorite body butter is the answer to dry winter skin! Thanks to ingredients like 100% pure argan oil, shea butter and white tea extract, your skin will stay hydrated and protected from the cold.
Wander Velour Cropped Puffer Jacket
We have been wearing this velour puffer jacket on repeat! It has a plush, lightweight construction that makes us feel oh so cozy—whether we're at home or running errands. Plus, it's available in sizes XXS-4X!
dae Monsoon Moisture Mask
Don't forget to give your mane some extra TLC! This mask is packed with prickly pear seed oil, cactus flower extract and cocoa seed butter to repair, hydrate and add shine to your hair.
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
Made with combination skin types in mind, Glow Recipe's latest innovation will help your skin thrive during the dry winter months! Packed with 5 weights of hyaluronic acid, three types of plum, plus ice willow herb extract, this game-changing cream works to maintain hydration levels all day long in addition to supporting your skin's barrier.
Hey Dewy Cordless Rechargeable Portable Daily Humidifier
In addition to stocking up on a hydrating moisturizer, having a humidifier on-hand will help your skin thrive when it's cold out. We love how this Hey Dewy humidifier is cordless, so you can take it with you on the go.
Century Star Womens Fuzzy Socks (3-Pack)
You can never have too many pairs of fuzzy socks, especially in the winter! If you didn't get a bunch from your mom for Christmas, add this 3-pack to your cart ASAP.
Grown Alchemist Soothing Hand Cream
Prevent dry, cracked hands with this soothing hand cream! It's packed with cactus flower, cedarwood atlas and a tri-hyaluronan complex to hydrate and soften. We are obsessed with its zen-inducing scent!
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Keep your coffee or cocoa at the perfect temperature throughout the day with this genius mug that warms up your beverages while charging your phone!
SKIMS
If you're looking to truly up the cozy factor of your day at home, this onesie is for you. It even has a hood!
Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Complete your Cold Girl Winter fit with these in-demand mini UGG boots! We love how they bridge the gap between your pajamas and feet.
Sunbeam Microplush Heated Blanket
Use this heated blanket for all-over comfort and warmth! Not only does it have 10 heat settings and a 10-hour auto-off function, but it has a re-heat feature that warms cold sheets before bedtime.
