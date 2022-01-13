How It Girls Are Styling Trends in New York vs Los Angeles

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As two members of E!'s shopping team, we're just a little obsessed with fashion and beauty trends. Since we live on the opposite sides of the country in Los Angeles and New York, where it-girls reign and you can spot amazing street style on the daily, we love talking about trends we're seeing and how they compare to one another.
The two cities definitely have different vibes when it comes to the local looks. Think California casual cool vs. the more high fashion New York City street style. These differences become even more apparent in the winter when New York City temperatures drop drastically and some days in Los Angeles are still 75 and sunny.
Whether you're a fashion girl living in Los Angeles like our Shop Social Media Producer Carly or New York like our Shop Editor Marenah or somewhere in between, scroll below for how we're styling this winter's most trending styles, inspired by the street style we're seeing now!
The Fur Vest
West Coast: "I love a winter white, and this faux-fur vest looks so expensive and luxurious. I would do an all-white monochrome outfit with some chestnut mini UGGs for full Y2K fabulousness, or pair it with brown pants and a white long sleeve top. Brown and white are dominating the color trends this season. I'm also packing this for my ski trip because it's giving après ski vibes."
East Coast: "Throw those antiquated fashion 'rules' at the window and wear white after Labor Day. Winter White is definitely a thing. Break the rules and wear this white, faux fur vest with some white pants, all-white Nike Air Force 1's, and a white, long-sleeve sweater underneath to get some extra warmth."
Abercrombie & Fitch Faux Fur Vest
This faux fur vest feels incredibly luxurious and it looks oh-so-chic, especially in white.
UGG Boots
West Coast: "I saw a photo of Hailey Bieber rocking these in LA with an oversized, long cardigan and brown biker shorts. I'm recreating this outfit ASAP for one of those LA winter days when it's not too hot but not too cold. I'm also a big supporter of the wear your UGG slippers outside to run errands trend."
East Coast: "These platform boots would be the focal point of my outfit. While, I'm loving the flared pants these days, I want to make sure these shoes get their moment instead of hiding under a wide-leg pant. I would wear these with some Spanx Faux Leather Leggings and a super warm, fuzzy, oversized jacket.
UGG Neumel Suede Platform Boots
These boots are definitely an It Girl-worthy shoe. They are sold out just about everywhere and we totally understand why. They're warm, lightweight, and they're fashion-forward with the platform sole. And, don't you just love that zipper?
UGG Classic Mini II Boot
This Mini UGG boot is a favorite among celebs and it-girls in NYC and LA this winter!
Wool Trench Coat
West Coast: "Long wool coats are no longer reserved just for cold-weather cities. I saw a girl looking effortlessly chic with a chestnut-colored long wool coat paired with leggings and Nike Air Force 1's. So cute. I would also wear this over a sweatsuit for that California casual cool look."
East Coast: "The wool coat is perfect for that off-duty, running errands sort of day. I would rock this with a baseball cap, flared yoga pants, and some retro sneakers."
H&M Tie Belt Coat
You can dress this coat in this trending camel color up or down. It's trendy but also will always be a classic wardrobe staple. We're seeing it-girls in LA and NYC throwing their long wool coats over more casual looks for running errands and grabbing coffee or brunch for an effortlessly-chic look.
Puffer Jacket
West Coast: "What is it about puffer jackets paired with sweatpants and sneakers that is so cute? It gives: I'm a celebrity walking my dog or grabbing coffee. So, yes, I will be pairing these puffers with my sweats, sneakers, and dark sunglasses on my next coffee run."
East Coast: "As much as I loved to look cool, I hate feeling cold. When I leave the house, I am all about bundling up with some cold weather accessories. I would go all in, wearing UGG mini boots, behind-the-head earmuffs (to not crease my hair), and some touchscreen-compatible gloves so I can still use my phone."
H&M Short Puffer Jacket
If you're going for more of a cropped look, this H&M puffer is perfect for you!
Rain Boots
West Coast: "Why does the rare LA rainy day (when everyone seems to forget how to drive) always fall on a day when I need to run the most errands? Rain boots are perfect to throw on when braving the elements. I love a short rain boot paired with leggings and a sweater."
East Coast: "Rain boots really come through for an East Coast winter. Of course, they're great when it's actually raining, but they're also just what you need to walk through the snow or even that leftover snow that just takes forever to melt. Unfortunately, water-resistant boots aren't always the warmest, which is why I alway make sure to layer in some warm, fleece boot liners."
Hydration
West Coast: "My winter skincare mantra: hydration, hydration, hydration! Even in LA where the weather doesn't get too cold, I still need extra hydration in the winter. I love the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser to wash my face. It's great for sensitive, dry skin, and it keeps my redness at bay. I also love sleeping in the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. I always wake up in the morning with baby-soft skin when I apply it. Sunscreen is something that I focus on for every season, but Supergoop's Glowscreen is perfect for the winter. It provides protection, light coverage, and a subtle glow. It's perfect for my dry winter skin while living in sunny LA!"
East Coast: "Hydration is essential no matter where you are. I put Bio-Oil on my face every night because it is a solution for just about every skin concern. It's great to moisturize, treat acne scars, and increase skin elasticity without clogging pores. Waking up to clear, soft skin is the best way to start my morning. It's also great to moisturize the body and decrease the appearance of stretch marks. I buy two bottles at a time just to make sure I do not run out.
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil- 4.2 oz.
This stuff really does everything. It's extremely hydrating, repairs skin damage, improves skin tone, and reduces the appearance of other marks from surgery, injury, acne, aging, pregnancy, and more.
This has 85,800+ five-star Amazon reviews from other shoppers who can't get enough of this miraculous product.
CeraVe Face Wash, Hydrating Facial Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides and Glycerin
This is not a hot take, but I love the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser to wash my dry, sensitive skin.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
Hello baby-soft skin! You must try Summer Fridays' new formula in their Jet Lag Mask.
