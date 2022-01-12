20 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for Your Disney-Loving Valentine

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. If your sweetheart is the ultimate Disney fan, we've rounded up some swoon-worthy gifts that may earn you a true love's kiss.

Fortunately, there are a ton of amazing Disney Valentine's Day gifts out right now for every budget. If you're willing to splurge a little, ShopDisney recently released the latest Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day Collection, which features an adorable all-over pattern of Disney's original sweethearts, Mickey and Minnie. If you're looking for more affordable options, PuraVida has some chic accessories that won't break the bank, like this Mickey Mouse outline ring for just $20.

From mugs to plushes to unique pop-up bouquets, we've rounded up all the best Disney Valentine's Day gifts we could find. Check those out below.