20 Swoon-Worthy Gifts for Your Disney-Loving Valentine

We've rounded up 20 must-have Valentine's Day gifts any Disney fan would love.

Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. If your sweetheart is the ultimate Disney fan, we've rounded up some swoon-worthy gifts that may earn you a true love's kiss. 

Fortunately, there are a ton of amazing Disney Valentine's Day gifts out right now for every budget. If you're willing to splurge a little, ShopDisney recently released the latest Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day Collection, which features an adorable all-over pattern of Disney's original sweethearts, Mickey and Minnie. If you're looking for more affordable options, PuraVida has some chic accessories that won't break the bank, like this Mickey Mouse outline ring for just $20.

From mugs to plushes to unique pop-up bouquets, we've rounded up all the best Disney Valentine's Day gifts we could find. Check those out below. 

Take the Throne With This Ultimate Boba Fett Gift Guide

Mickey Mouse Icon Love Mug

Share a hot beverage with your Valentine this year with this glossy Mickey Mouse icon "Love" mug from shopDisney. So cute! 

$15
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Heart Shirt

This adorable, best-selling Minnie Mouse heart shirt from Etsy is a total must-have for Disney fans. It comes in 10 different colors and you can choose to get this in a short sleeve or long sleeve shirt. Kids sizes are also available. 

$20
Etsy

Disney x Kate Spade New York Tigger Crossbody Bag

Kate Spade Surprise recently released the Disney x Kate Spade Tigger collection, and every piece is fun, fun, fun, fun, fun! It comes in multiple styles, but we love the crossbody in particular. 

$299
$219
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Enchanted By You Bouquet

Show your love that you're simply meant to be with this Enchanted By You bouquet featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack and Sally. 

$26
Lovepop

Mickey Mouse Valentine’s Day Plush

ShopDisney just released several new Valentine's Day goodies including the ultra-cute Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day plush. It's about 16 inches tall and features your favorite mouse in an adorable V-Day get-up. It's $25, but you can score this for $16 with any purchase. 

$25
ShopDisney

Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Plush

If you loved the Mickey Valentine's Day plush above, you're going to love the Minnie plush. You can also get this for $16 with any purchase from shopDisney. 

$25
ShopDisney

PuraVida Disney Mickey Mouse Outline Ring

This new Mickey Mouse outline ring from PuraVida is cute, subtle and a great way for your Valentine to show off their love for all things Disney. You can get this in silver or rose gold. Both options are lovely. 

$20
PuraVida

PuraVida Disney Mickey & Minnie Mix n Match Stud Earring Pack

PuraVida also released a new Mickey and Minnie earring set with six enamel pieces that can be combined in multiple ways. 

$36
PuraVida

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Current Mood T-Shirt for Adults

This meme-inspired shirt featuring your favorite couple has all the sweet romantic vibes you need this Valentine's Day. 

$25
ShopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Valentine Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

ShopDisney just released the new Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day collection, which features a super cute allover pattern of Disney's original sweethearts. Currently, you can get this in a tote, a satchel or a wallet. All three are must-haves for sure!

$328
ShopDisney

Disney Valentine Day Shirt

This extra sweet Disney Valentine's Day shirt from Pixie Dust Princess Co. on Etsy is a real treat. You can choose between a wide variety of colors, and sizes range from S to XXXL. It's a great option for a Valentine's Day date at the parks. 

$25
Etsy

Minnie Mouse Robe for Adults

You can't help but fall in love with this cozy and chic Minnie Mouse robe from shopDisney. It's a shopper-fave that's selling out fast! We highly recommend getting ASAP. 

$50
ShopDisney

BaubleBar To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set

BaubleBar's Disney collection is full of gift-worthy items for your Valentine or Galentine. This To Infinity & Beyond Earring Set features two fun and flirty stud sets with characters from Disney Pixar's Toy Story.

$44
BaubleBar

Disney Mickey Mouse Valentines Countdown Calendar

This Mickey Mouse countdown calendar is the perfect gift for your little Valentine. The calendar is made of cotton canvas and the appliques are 100 percent polyester felt. Adorable!

$49
Pottery Barn

Mickey Mouse Love Baseball Cap for Adults

This LOVE-ly Mickey icon baseball cap is the perfect gift to give your Valentine this year, especially if you're planning a date at the parks. 

$30
ShopDisney

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm

BaubleBar's super chic Mickey Mouse bag charms will instantly transform your go-to bag into a Disney one. They're about three inches long and come in multiple options like gold glitter, pearl and oil slick. This pretty pink version is perfect for Valentine's Day. 

$58
BaubleBar

Her Universe Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Hearts Mini Backpack

We are absolutely in love with this Mickey and Minnie mini backpack from Her Universe. It features an adorable all-over hearts print and an envelope-style front pocket that's perfect for holding love notes. 

$45
Hot Topic

Disney Pixar Up My Greatest Adventure Pop-Up Card

This Up-themed pop-up card from Lovepop will let your Valentine know that you're their favorite adventure in the sweetest way possible. 

$15
Lovepop

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag

This stylish Minnie Mouse crossbody bag from Kate Spade is a total compliment-getter. It's a gift idea your Valentine is guaranteed to love. 

$349
$169
Kate Spade Surprise

Valentine's Day Disney Surprise Ticket

If you're planning a romantic Valentine's Day date at the Disney Parks this year, let them know with these cute "You're going to Disney" tickets from Etsy. It's such a fun and perfect way to surprise them. 

$8
Etsy

