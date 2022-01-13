What to Bring to a Concert: Must-Haves for COVID-Safe Events & Sports Games That You Can’t Leave at Home

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If it's been a while since you attended a sports game, concert, or another big event, you're not the only one. Life has been far from "normal" in recent years. Nevertheless, people are adapting to change and coming up with smart, innovative ways to stay safe and enjoy events again.
If you like to be prepared for unexpected rain, we found a disposable poncho that folds up to fit in a small bag. If you're going to an outdoor event and you want to avoid sunburn, bring a sunscreen stick. If your phone always dies, we found the most superior portable charger. If you hate sweating, we found a mini fan to always keep you cool.
We have thought of it all so you don't have to. With these must-haves in your bag, the only thing you'll have to focus on is having fun at your next event.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
This mini fan is compact, folding into its cover, so you can easily bring it wherever you go. It's works for 14-21 hours, which is more than enough time, but that's not all. You can also use it as a power bank to charge your phone or as a flashlight.
This fan has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's also available in brown, blue, yellow, and white.
myCharge Portable Charger Power Bank
This is the best portable charger. Take it from someone who has relied on this one since 2016. This is just the superior option. You don't need any cords. It has a built in wire to charge Apple devices and another for Samsung devices. However, if you want to use your phone cord, there's also a USB port.
You know how you usually need a block and a cord to charge your wireless charger? Forget about that complicated situation because this has a plug that goes right into the wall. You can charge multiple devices at once with this and it last for a long time. This is simple and reliable.
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties- 8 Pieces
You will never regret having an extra hair tie (or two). You and your friends will be grateful to have these on hand. These are amazing because they do not crease your hair.
These are so good that they have 36,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rain Ponchos for Adults Disposable- 5 Pack
Lugging around a rain jacket just in case it might rain is annoying. Instead, just put these disposable ponchos in your bag. They come folded up in a super compact wrapper, so you can fit one in your pocket or bag super easily. Your friends will greatly appreciate if you bring a couple extra to the concert too.
These have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs
If you watch Shark Tank, you probably know all about these earplugs. These are great to reduce damaging decibel levels. You can protect your ears from loud noises at games and concerts without compromising the sound quality. Instead of straight up cancelling the noise, these ear buds give you a clear sound experience that's enjoyable.
These have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
You will never regret putting on sunscreen. This small stick is compact and easy to use on the go.
Extra Spearmint Sugarfree Chewing Gum- 10 Packs
Fresh breath is especially essential when you're rocking a face mask. If you're going to smell your own breath for a whole concert, it might as well be minty fresh.
Mr. Pen- Safety Pins, Assorted Sizes- 300 Pack
Always keep two safety pins in your wallet. You never know when a wardrobe malfunction might happen. Safety pins can save the day for you, someone in your friend group, or even a random girl that you meet panicking in the girls' bathroom trying to fix her broken tank top strap.
This set has 300 in assorted sizes with 6,200+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages- 100 Pack
It's also a smart call to keep two bandages in your wallet. Obviously, these are essential for small wounds, but if you're wearing uncomfortable shoes that dig into your feet/ankles, you're gonna need one of these for each foot.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women- 2 Pack
These rectangle-shaped sunglasses are just what you need to channel your inner It Girl. These come in a pack of two and there are so many colors to choose from.
This set has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women Vintage Big Frame
If you prefer to go big with your sunglasses, you can never go wrong with these. These are just $15 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 7,200+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!"
CHOK.LIDS Everyday Cotton Style Bucket Hat Unisex
These are a style must-have and they're also great to keep the sun rays away. There are 40 colors to choose from and this hat has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack- 8 Pack
We all know why hand sanitizer is essential at this point. These mini hand sanitizers can be easily fastened to your bag.
White Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop- 10 Masks per Pack
This is the best deal out there. The Powecom KN95 personal respirator mask is made with your breathability and comfort in mind. It has a multi-layer filtration system of non-woven breathable fibers. They're $11 for a set of ten, but you can also get them in a set of 20, 30, and in other amounts, going up to 25,000 masks in a set.
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask- Pack of 10
These masks are N95-certified for at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles. They have adjustable nose clips to help maintain a secure seal and they're made from a latex-free material to ensure your comfort if you're wearing these for a long time. And if you are wearing a mask at work, these are compatible with most protective eyewear.
This set has 2,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Vorspack Clear Purse
Most stadiums require small, clear bags to get admission to an event. This one fits the bill and it's chic with its gold chain.
Clear Drawstring Bags- 2 Bags
You cannot beat this price, especially for two bags. These are stadium security-approved.
Bearz Outdoor Pocket Blanket
If you're at an outdoor event, there's no seating, and you just want to sit. This pocket blanket/ picnic mat is so compact that it can fit into the palm of your hand when it's folded up in that drawstring bag. This is waterproof, sandproof, and there are multiple colors to choose from. This is much easier than hauling around a heavy blanket.
