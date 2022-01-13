Everything You Need to Know About Cheer's New Rival Team

Watch : "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own

Trinity Valley Community College is coming for Navarro College's crown.

In the second season of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, Navarro College coach Monica Aldama is preparing her team to go up against Trinity Valley Community College athletes, who are led by coach Vontae Johnson.

For years, the two teams have gone head-to-head at the National Cheerleaders Association's National Championships in Daytona, Fla., with Navarro College consistently coming out on top. But it wasn't always that way.

The TVCC Cardinals are 11-time national champions and were once considered superior to Navarro, which is located only about 40 miles away. According to TVCC alum Craig Callaway, "Kids would go to Trinity Valley for tryouts. If they didn't make Trinity Valley tryouts, they'd go to Navarro and make the team there."

But Vontae's approach to coaching has helped the Cardinals return to their former glory. To learn more about the team, scroll on!