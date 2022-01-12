TikToker Rory Teasley Dead at 28 After Alleged Fight Over Video Game

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The TikTok community has lost a rising star.

Rory Teasley, a content creator known as @too2pump4tv on the social media platform, was allegedly choked to death on Jan. 6 after an argument with his boyfriend of 10 years, Docquen Jovo Watkins, according to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard in Oakland County, Mich.

Police alleged that Teasley, 28, and Watkins, 31, got into a dispute while playing Overwatch, a team-based shooter game, at a residence in Pontiac. Officers responded to the scene shortly before midnight over a report of a domestic assault and found Teasley unconscious and not breathing, the release said.

According to authorities, Watkins had called 911 and told police that his boyfriend was "sleeping" on the couch after the fight.

Teasley was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News that Teasley died of asphyxia and neck compression and his manner of death was ruled as a homicide.