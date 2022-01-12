Larsa Pippen Reveals Where She Stands With Kim Kardashian & Her Thoughts on Pete Davidson

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were the best of friends—until they weren't.
Reports of a fallout surfaced in July 2020 after fans noticed that the entire Kardashian family had quietly unfollowed Larsa on social media. Then, a few months later, The Real Housewives of Miami star addressed the situation directly, admitting that she and Kim had "a different type of relationship" than before, going on to seemingly insinuate that Kim's then-husband Ye played a role in the rift.
Now, Larsa is revealing where she and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stand today.
"We're in a really good place," Larsa exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 12. "I feel like, you know, Kanye and I had a little situation...he reached out to me and he apologized and I feel like we're in a good place right now."
It's not exactly clear how Ye originally factored into the situation, but Larsa had previously stated, "If your husband feels, like, threatened by my relationship with you, then I don't want to be that person."
However, based on Larsa's update, it sounds like that any supposed drama is all in the past now.
In fact, Larsa even gave her take on Kim's new romance with Pete Davidson.
"You know what, I just want everyone to be happy," she explained on Daily Pop. "If you're happy, I'm happy."
Larsa herself recently finalized her divorce from Scottie Pippen, though the former couple of 20 years actually split five years ago.
"I feel like it was the longest divorce in history," she said. "I was like, 'Is this ever going to end?'"
However, the pair—who share kids Scotty Pippen Jr., 21; Preston Pippen, 19; Justin Pippen, 17; and Sophia Pippen, 13—remain close today.
"We're best friends," Larsa revealed. "We co-parent the same. We love each other. If Scottie said he needed a kidney, I would give it to him. I love him so much."
The reality TV personality can currently be seen on Peacock's rebooted fourth season of RHOM, despite the fact that she initially left the show after the first season.
"I feel like my kids were younger and I was in a marriage, I just didn't want to expose too much of my personal life," Larsa explained on Daily Pop. "I felt like when I was on season one, I was guarded. I feel like where I am today is way more open, and my kids are older...I asked them before I did this season, I was like, 'Hey, do guys you want to be part of the show?' And they all were excited. So it made sense."
For those tuning in each week, Larsa promised lots of drama to come.
"I feel like this year's cast is very diverse, which I'm really excited about, but, I mean, this year has got a lot of drama toward the end," she said. "We started off great—everybody was, you know, in sync, and then toward the end of the season, it was a whole lot of drama."
The Real Housewives of Miami season four is now streaming on Peacock.