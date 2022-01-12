Exclusive

Martin Short Has One Word to Describe Only Murders in the Building Season 2: "Thrilling"

Martin Short talked about the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building after receiving his first ever SAG Awards nomination. See what the star had to say about the honor here!

Martin Short would say more about the "thrilling" second season of Only Murders in the Building if he could, but he's not trying to get fired.

The star caught up with E! News after receiving his first ever SAG Awards nomination on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens announced that Short was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, alongside co-star Steve Martin, an occasion that called for a "delicious" ham-and-cheese sandwich with Dijon mustard.

He joked, "That's a celebration as far as I'm concerned."

And though a SAG nomination definitely gives the comedian bragging rights, Short remained humble as ever. The Saturday Night Live alum said that he is "thrilled" for whoever wins in the category—though he later poked fun at co-star Martin, who he joked is "yesterday's news."

When it comes to his co-star Selena Gomez, however, Short had nothing but praise, calling her a "brilliant actress."

Short shared that he had just come from filming season two of the Hulu series, saying, "It's thrilling. The scripts are really well-crafted and smart and everyone is happy to be at work."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

When pressed for details on what fans can expect, the star kept his lips sealed, saying, "I can tease nothing about the show or they would fire me... We could blow the mystery!"

However, Short did reveal to Deadline that Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer filmed scenes for the murder mystery before the cast went on break for the holidays. He said of their joining the show, "The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work."

Schumer and MacLaine join previously announced new cast member Cara Delevingne, who is set to portray Alice, a posh person with inside knowledge about the art world.

Additionally, Short confirmed that Nathan Lane will return as Teddy Dimas in season two, meaning there's more dip in store for Oliver, who is a fan-favorite character. 

"I think all the stars lined up in the right direction to make this something that people wanted to see," Short told Deadline, "and enjoyed seeing, and kept wanting to see, for the comedy and also the mystery of it."

To see if the Only Murders in the Building star gets the SAG-AFTRA cardholders' vote, tune in to the SAG Awards on TBS Feb. 27.

The first season of Only Murders in the Building is available on Hulu. 

