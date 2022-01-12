9 Rain Boots It Girls Are Wearing This Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether your daily commute requires you brave the elements or you're in California and experience the occasional rain shower, having a trusted pair of rain boots in your wardrobe is a must.
Historically, rain boots have been worn out of necessity rather than for the purpose of making a fashion statement. But celebs like Cardi B, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Irina Shayk are proving the cold weather shoe doesn't have to be boring. Even designers like Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga are coming out with rain boot styles that are flying off the shelves!
If you have a designer pair of rain boots on your Pinterest board, but can't afford to splurge, we feel you. For this reason, we scoured the internet to find similar styles that won't break the bank.
Below, our findings that will make any rainy day a bit more enjoyable (and chic)!
Classic Lined Neo Puff Boot
If you can't afford the Balenciaga x Crocs boots that Cardi B rocked a few weeks ago, these boots are a great alternative!
Public Desire Man Ajax Toe Cap Rain Boots in Beige
These beige boots are equal parts functional and stylish. Plus, the chunky sole will give your outfit some extra edge!
Nine West Rainy Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Want a dupe for the Bottega Veneta rain boots? This pair by Nine West is a steal.
Char Black/Green Boot
The green soles on these boots are everything! Although they don't have the typical waterproof coating, we would wear these in the rain to add a pop of color to our outfit.
Ganni Recycled Rubber Chelsea Rain Boot
Also available in yellow, this sturdy pair will elevate any rainy day commute.
ASOS DESIGN Gracie Chunky Knee High Rain Boots in Black
For the days you are knee-deep in snow or want to protect your pants in the rain, look no further than these uber-affordable boots.
Dolce Vita Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Prevent slips and falls thanks to the lugged sole on these stylish Chelsea boots! Not to mention, they'll go with just about anything.
Jeffrey Campbell Loading Boot
Now these boots will certainly up your Instagram game! In addition to the fun color combination, this style has an exposed side zipper closure, so you don't have to struggle to put them on or take them off.
Sam Edelman Pyper Rain Boots
These Sam Edelman boots also come in green, pink, gray and black to match your wardrobe's aesthetic!
