Joe Jonas and Chloe Bridges' Reunion Will Delight Camp Rock Fans

Now this is what we came here for!
More than 11 years since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam premiered on the Disney Channel, Joe Jonas once again tugged on our heartstrings when he recently reunited with his former co-star, Chloe Bridges. As it turned out, the two made a brief appearance on the second season of The Righteous Gemstones, and Chloe—whose husband, Adam DeVine, stars in the HBO series—took to Instagram to share a photo of their sweet reunion.
"Here's some bts from season 2 episode 2 of @therighteousgemstones which is now streaming on @hbomax!" Chloe wrote in a Jan. 10 post. "I live in South Carolina with Adam for half the year while he's shooting the show, so I was very pumped when the @roughhousepictures crew asked me if I wanted to go to set for a few days."
"Plus, one of my scenes involved Joe singing while I'm just kinda in the background somewhere, a skillset I had already honed during Camp Rock 2, so I guess the part was perfect for me," she added. "Congrats to the whole crew on season two !!"
On The Righteous Gemstones' episode titled "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come," Joe made a surprise cameo as himself—singing and line-dancing to Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas"—while Chloe appeared in an uncredited role as an onlooker.
Way back in 2010, the pair starred in Camp Rock 2 as campers at rival summer camps. Starring alongside his brothers, Joe reprised his role of Shane Gray. Meanwhile, Chloe joined the cast as Dana Turner, the love interest of Nick Jonas' Nate Gray character.
