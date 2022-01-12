Harry Styles, Kanye "Ye" West and Billie Eilish Set to Headline Coachella 2022

Watch : Best Celebrity Coachella Styles Over the Years

This Coachella lineup is nothing short of golden.

After months of speculation, organizers of California's annual music-and-arts festival appear to have secured their headliners for two unforgettable weekends.

According to multiple reports, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kanye "Ye" West and Swedish House Mafia will all be part of the festival scheduled for the weekends of April 15 and April 22.

E! News has reached out to event organizers for comment and has not heard back.

The star-studded festival has seen its lineup change in the past two years as the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be postponed several times. The 2020 festival was originally supposed to feature Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean serving as headliners.

Following the death of 10 attendees at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, Travis has not been asked back to the rescheduled event. As for Frank Ocean, he plans to return to Coachella in 2023 when his schedule allows.