Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million New York City Penthouse

The couple purchased the New York property for $20 million in 2017, and now Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have unloaded it—and made a nice chunk of change. Step inside before new owners move in.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 12, 2022 6:44 PMTags
MoneyJustin TimberlakeJessica BielReal EstateLife/StyleHomeCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Justin Timberlake is ready to say "bye, bye, bye" to one of his properties.

E! News can confirm that the musician and wife Jessica Biel have sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million.

According to online records, the couple first purchased the four-bedroom Tribeca penthouse in 2017 for $20.2 million. Now, the pair is able to walk away with a sizable profit in a sale first confirmed by the Wall Street Journal

So what made this space special for the famous family for so long? For starters, the 5,375 square-foot condominium had more than enough space for their two children, Silas, 6, and Phineas, 17 months.

And while the property had top-notch security to evade any and all paparazzi, residents were still able to enjoy countless amenities like a pool, roof deck, city views and concierge services.

Although it's unclear where the couple plans to reside next, they have been spending quality time in Montana as they raise their kids away from the spotlight.

photos
Party Pics: New York

E! News was able to take a look inside the space, which was quickly scooped up by one lucky buyer. Enjoy a virtual open house below

BACKGRID
Welcome In

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their New York City penthouse for $29 million. Prepare for a special tour of an unforgettable space.  

BACKGRID
Sweet Dreams

After a long day of performing songs or rehearsing on set, this bedroom is the perfect place to rest and relax. 

BACKGRID
Best Style

Get a rare peek at Jessica and Justin's taste when you virtually step into their space.

BACKGRID
Who's Hungry?

Whether you're enjoying a four-course dinner or savoring a meal from Postmates, this kitchen is the perfect space to enjoy it. 

BACKGRID
Spa Day Every Day

With a bathroom like this, it's understandable why you would treat yourself to a bath every single day. 

BACKGRID
Chef's Dream

One buyer was obviously impressed by the kitchen space filled with state-of-the-art appliances. Wonder if Justin's tequila, Sauza 901, is included?

BACKGRID
Welcome Home

After experiencing the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple, residents can unwind in the spacious condominium. 

BACKGRID
Gather Around

From family reunions to business meetings, this is the perfect place to come together. 

Trending Stories

1

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role

2

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

3
Exclusive

Where Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Stands With Ex Gary Shirley

4

Meet Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules's Cast & Their Star Parents

5

Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million Penthouse

Latest News

David Beckham Pens Note to "A---hole" Victoria: "Come Home Happier"

Watch Too Hot to Handle's Cast Try to Refrain from Touching

Go Inside Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's $29 Million Penthouse

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett Cheated on Her With "Many" Women

See Taylor Hasselhoff Friend Zone This Relatively Famous Star

See Andrew Garfield & More React to Their 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

2022 SAG Award Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises