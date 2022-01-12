Adele’s New Music Video Will Have You Saying “Oh My God”

Watch : Adele "Embarrassed" Over Failed Marriage

Oh my god, Adele has done it again.

The 33-year-old singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, "Oh My God," off her latest album, 30.

In the edgy video, which debuted Jan. 12, Adele serves up a Snow White vibe, wearing a vibrant red ballgown, styled with bold red lipstick and matching silver teardrop necklace, rings and earrings.

At one point, her dancers jump over flaming chairs and show their moves on a mattress, while she holds onto an apple. At the end of the video, she even takes a bite.

First appearing as the fifth track on Adele's fourth studio album, "Oh My God" is a dance-pop bop details her journey of love, loss, and acceptance after her 2019 divorce from husband Simon Konecki.

In an interview with Audacy, the Grammy winner revealed the song is "about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside."