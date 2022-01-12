How Squid Game Made History With 2022 SAG Award Nomination

It's nothing but green lights lately for Squid Game.
On Jan. 12, the Netflix hit made history when it scored a 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The record-breaking show serves as both the first foreign-language series and first Korean series to earn a nod from the annual award show. In that category, Squid Game is up against other fan favorites including The Handmaid's Tale, The Morning Show, Succession and Yellowstone.
The series and its leads also earned other SAG nominations including Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-Yeon.
Immediately following the news, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk released a statement, sharing, "As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theaters to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set."
"I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near-300 background talent," he continued. "Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit."
When the heart-stopping drama premiered on Netflix last September, it quickly earned the top spot on the streaming service in just a matter of days—and within weeks topped Bridgerton as the service's most-watched original series in its history.
This recent SAG nomination for the series isn't the only moment of historic celebration. On Jan. 9, Squid Game star O Yeong-su made history as the First Korean Actor to win a Golden Globe, earning an award for Best Supporting Actor in the Television category.
For fans anticipating a second season of the dystopian drama, rest easy: Hwang recently confirmed he would give the green light for another season.
"There's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season," he told AP Entertainment in November. "I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."
Let the games begin!