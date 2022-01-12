You'll Cringe Hearing About Jake Gyllenhaal's First Encounter With Brad Pitt

Watch : See Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's Flirty Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal remembers his first meeting with Brad Pitt all too well.

Back in 2002, while working on The Good Girl, the actor had "a lot of racy scenes" with Pitt's then-wife Jennifer Aniston, he recalled to W Magazine. "I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right.' He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah—I was starstruck." And really, who wouldn't be?

Though just about anyone living on this planet knows Pitt and Aniston have since split, they've defied the odds and remained good friends, supporting one another at award shows, celebrating birthdays together and even reuniting for that Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

"Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak," Aniston said on a June episode of The Howard Stern Show when asked about the table read. "There's no oddness at all except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."