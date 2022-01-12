E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

The star-studded list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is officially in! See what actors are going up against each other for one of the biggest nights in television and film.

Drumroll, please!
 
The nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced—and we have every detail as the list unfolds. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens—who have both starred as Mimi Marquez in adaptations of the 1996 musical Rent—teamed up to announce this year's honorees on Instagram Live. To kick things off, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also said a few words to anticipated viewers about what we can expect from the prestigious event, saying in part, "You know, after such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!"
 
With last year's winners including fan favorites The Crown and Schitt's Creek, it's no wonder we're on the edge of our seat for this year's nominees. As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT and TBS.

Without further ado, here's the full list of nominees:

Disney+

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in Television Series:

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

National Geographic/Richard DuCree

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

 

Noh Juhan / Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy KotsurCota 

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog 

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick Boom

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of MacBeth

 

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

