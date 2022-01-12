Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Her Involvement in Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

A little over two months after Britney Spears' conservatorship came to an end, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is discussing her alleged role in the matter.
The Things I Should Have Said author recently sat down with Good Morning America and, in addition to discussing her family's "complicated dynamics," Jamie Lynn also opened up about her reaction to the termination of the pop's star conservatorship last November.
"I was happy," she told host Juju Chang during the interview, which aired on Jan. 12. "First off, I don't understand–when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old—I was about to have a baby. So, I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now."
In November 2021, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of Britney's conservatorship after 13 years.
In the days following the news, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate her newfound freedom, writing, in part, "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I'm forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight, seeing so many people celebrating my victory….I love my fans so much…so thank you!!!!"
In her forthcoming memoir, Jamie Lynn recalled a request she claimed her sister made to her amid the conservatorship, but denied playing an active role in the process, which she also recalled to GMA.
"There was a time where my sister asked me, of her trust and will, if I would be the person who assured that her boys got what they needed," Jamie Lynn told Juju of her sister's two sons with ex Kevin Federline. "Whether she's in a conservatorship or not, that was a very normal thing, I thought. Once I realized that, you know what, she's in a conservatorship, I felt like I just didn't want to be a part [of] it until maybe she was out of a conservatorship. So, there was no like, me overseeing funds, or something like that. And if that was, it was a misunderstanding, but either way, I took no steps to be a part of that."
In October 2021, a source exclusively told E! News that Britney felt "totally abandoned" by her younger sibling amid her legal battle.
"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," the insider shared. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long. She asked for support and feels like Jamie Lynn turned her back on her and couldn't be bothered."
However, in her recent interview, the Nickelodeon alum also went on to claim that she tried to provide resources for her sister amid her legal matter.
"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," Jamie Lynn said. "So, when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause this much discord, why continue it?"
"Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard," she continued. "So, if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team—previous legal team—and that did not end well in my favor. So, I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door."
Prior to the court's ruling of dissolution, last June, Britney testified in court about her growing frustration with her family amid the 13-year process.
"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," Britney said in a full transcript, published per Variety. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long … I've been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."
Most recently, fans have noted the ongoing rift between the two sisters seems to be in continuation, with Britney unfollowing Jamie Lynn on Instagram in January.