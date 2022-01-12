Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Her Involvement in Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Prior to the court's ruling of dissolution, last June, Britney testified in court about her growing frustration with her family amid the 13-year process.



"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," Britney said in a full transcript, published per Variety. "I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long … I've been so angry and I cry every day. It concerns me. I'm told I'm not allowed to expose the people who did this to me."

Most recently, fans have noted the ongoing rift between the two sisters seems to be in continuation, with Britney unfollowing Jamie Lynn on Instagram in January.