Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses Her Involvement in Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

In the days following the news, Britney took to Instagram to celebrate her newfound freedom, writing, in part, "I'm so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did…he has truly turned my life around…I'm forever thankful for that!!!! What a sight, seeing so many people celebrating my victory….I love my fans so much…so thank you!!!!"

Prior to the termination of the conservatorship, in September 2021, Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role as his daughter's conservator. In a statement released through his attorney on Sept. 30, it read, in part, "For thirteen years, [Mr. Spears] has tried to do what is in [Britney's] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."