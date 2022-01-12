Top Chef's Gregory Gourdet Reveals 40-Pound Weight Loss in Before-and-After Photos

Watch : Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over Yummy "Top Chef" Foods

Gregory Gourdet is sharing his "pandemic weight journey."

Taking to Instagram on Jan. 10, the Top Chef star revealed he's lost 40 pounds and posted before-and-after photos.

"212# to 172#," he wrote alongside the pics. "This was hard!"

Looking back at his experience, Gourdet recalled how, "Between gyms closing, a running injury (I have a torn meniscus) and survival eating at work, I gained a good amount of weight in 2020." Then in July, when he was at his "highest weight ever," he decided to press the "reset button" on his health.

"But everything that had worked in the past including yoga and intermittent fasting just wasn't working," he continued. So, he made some changes. While no two journeys are the same, for Gourdet, his involved a combination of keto and intermittent fasting, power walking, running, gym, yoga, acupuncture, massage and hydrotherapy.

"I power walked on a treadmill for months until my therapist told me I could run again," he wrote. "I went keto for the first time and extended my fasting to 20 to 24 hours a few days a week and finally started losing the extra weight. Spent hours diving deeper into the health benefits of fasting and keto."